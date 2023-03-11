Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested in a Delhi liquor excise policy case, on March 11 said that the probe agency cannot break his spirits by keeping him in their custody.

"Sir, you can trouble me by putting me in jail. But can't break my spirits. The British also gave trouble to the freedom fighters, but their spirits did not break," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi read.

He said this a day after he was sent to the Enforcement Directorate's custody for seven days in the Delhi liquor police case.

The investigative agency apprehended Sisodia on March 9 following the hours of questioning at Tihar Jail. Prior to that, he was in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which nabbed him on February 26 over alleged corruption in the framing of now scrapped Delhi's liquor policy.

During the hearing on March 10, Sisodia's lawyer slammed the ED for considering arrest as a right without going through the due process of law.

''These days, it has become a fashion that the agencies take arrests as a right. It's time for the courts to come down heavily on this sense of entitlement,'' Sisodia's lawyer Dayan Krishna said in the court.

Meanwhile, the AAP has accused the BJP-led centre, alleging that its ''only objective is to defame the party.

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