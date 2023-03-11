The Government of India has defended its guidelines over banning transgender persons, female sex workers, and gay men from donating blood arguing that scientific evidence clearly shows that they possessed a higher prevalence of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and other Transfusion-Transmitted Infections (TTIs).

The government in its argument in the Supreme Court (SC) said that the entire objective of a safe Blood Transfusion System (BTS) is to ensure the health and safety of the recipient of the donated blood.

''Every effort has to be made to ensure that the recipient is shielded from an unfortunate result, especially since the consequences can be irreversible. Thus, even on the balance of the individual rights of the blood donor versus the right of the recipient, the right of the recipient to receive a safe blood transfusion far outweighs the right of an individual to donate blood,'' the government told the apex court.

It further said that the integrity of the BTS is paramount from a public health perspective and constitutional courts should defer to the judgment of domain experts.

The development comes after the government filed an affidavit to this effect in response to a notice issued by the Supreme Court in March 2021 on a petition filed by Thangjam Santa Singh alias Santa Khurai, a member of the transgender community, who contended that the exclusion of transgender persons, gay men, and female sex workers from being blood donors and permanently prohibiting them from donating blood solely on the basis of their gender identity and sexual orientation was completely arbitrary, unreasonable and discriminatory as well as unscientific.

The petition also alleged that such a Categorism was based on negative stereotypes which amounted to discrimination under Articles 14 and 15 of the constitution.

The government argued that the issues raised by the petitioner come under the domain of the executive, aided by medical scientific and other technical experts, guided by evidence as well as their own professional experience, and as such, the issues raised ought to be judged with a view from public health perspective instead of judging it only from an individual rights perspective.

The government's affidavit further informed that the category of persons excluded under the guidelines are those considered at risk for HIV and Hepatitis B or C infection.

''In this category of individuals, certain population groups have been specifically included.

Also read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's fate will be the same as Sisodia's, warns BJP MP Manoj Tiwari