Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has sought more time to appear before the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha in the ongoing cash-for-query row.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she posted her request letter to the ethics panel, in which the TMC MP stated that due to the "seriousness of the allegations" levelled against her and the "principles of natural justice", she should be allowed to "cross-examine" businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

"Chairman, Ethics Comm announced my 31/10 summons on live TV way before an official letter emailed to me at 19:20 hrs. All complaints & suo moto affidavits were also released to the media. I look forward to deposing immediately after my pre-scheduled constituency programmes end on Nov 4," Moitra wrote.



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Moitra also cited the example of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who was summoned by the Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee on October 10 due to a row with Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Danish Ali, but was later permitted to appear at a later time as per his request.

Moitra further said that Hiranandani should also be present before the ethics panel, and provide "verified lists" of all alleged gifts and favours that the TMC MP claimed to have received from him.