The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested arrested K Kavitha, a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on April 11.

The arrest is in connection with a money laundering case related to the now-abolished Delhi liquor policy. Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been in Tihar Jail since April 23. She was initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from her home in Hyderabad on March 15.

Kavitha was initially arrested by the ED on March 15 in connection to a money laundering case tied to the alleged excise policy scam. The court gave permission to the CBI to question Kavitha in jail on April 5, a decision she challenged.

The CBI informed Kaveri Baweja, the special judge for ED and CBI cases, about the interrogation on April 6. Kavitha, former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter, is accused of being a crucial part of the 'South Group', allegedly involved in paying the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore for a significant share of liquor licences in Delhi.

The ED arrested Kavitha from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. On Monday, Kavitha's bail plea was rejected by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, citing her influence on witnesses and the possibility of her continuing to do so.

The court stated that Kavitha, being a well-educated and well-positioned woman, cannot be considered a vulnerable woman made a scapegoat for the alleged offences.

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