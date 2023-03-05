The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 4 apprehended, Vinay Dahiya, the alleged mastermind behind the leak of the 2021 JEE Mains examination paper.

The investigation agency followed Dahiya to his hiding place in Gurugram and later produced him before a special court on March 4 and the court sent him to CBI custody for five days.

In October last year, the organization had detained Mikhail Shargin, a Russian hacker, in the same case. The hacker was detained upon his arrival from Almaty, Kazakhstan, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

As per CBI, the hacker had assisted the others in breaking into the software used for the test.

On September 1, 2021, the CBI filed a complaint against Affinity Education Private Limited, its directors, staff, and others.

They were charged with using a remote access exam centre in Haryana's Sonipat to solve the question paper in order to assist the candidates in gaining admission to the prestigious National Institutes of Technology (NIIT).

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