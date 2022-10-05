The Central Bureau of investigation carried out a pan-India operation including Assam and arrested 16 cyber criminals. Calling it 'Operation Chakra', the CBI along with the state police force carried out search in across 115 locations with the intention of dismantling the infrastructure of international cybercrime gangs in India and bring these perpetrators to justice.

Search operations are still underway in multiple locations. Of the 115 locations searched till now, the CBI is conducting searches in 11 cases at about 87 locations including 16 states while other State/Union Territory Police are conducting searches at around 28 locations including Assam Police in two places; Andaman & Nicobar Island Police in 4 places; Chandigarh Police in 3 places; Delhi Police in 5 places; Karnataka Police in 12 places; Punjab Police in 2 places.

During searches so far, a cash of Rs 1.8 crore (approx), and 1.5 kg gold (approx) were recovered and 2 call centers in Pune, and Ahmedabad were also unearthed by the CBI.

Bank accounts with an amount of around Rs 1.89 crore has been frozen in Karnataka. Huge digital evidence including mobiles, laptops have also been recovered.

The CBI is conducting the massive drive with participation of and in co-ordination with police forces of eight States/Union Territories including Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Assam, Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar Island, Chandigarh, Haryana, FBI (USA), INTERPOL, Canadian Police, Australian Police and other Private Corporations.