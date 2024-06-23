A day after assuming responsibility, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a First Information Report (FIR) to investigate alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examinations.

The Ministry of Education entrusted the investigation to the CBI on Saturday, June 23, citing the need for a thorough probe into reported cases of cheating, impersonation, and other malpractices during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG). The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the exam on May 5, 2024, in an OMR (pen and paper) format, reported these irregularities.

The Ministry stated, "To ensure transparency in the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has decided to entrust the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive investigation after a review of the alleged irregularities. The Central Government has also enacted the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to prevent and address unfair practices in public examinations."

The government reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the integrity of examinations and protecting student interests. "Strict action will be taken against any individual or organization found to be involved in these malpractices," the statement added.

In response to the ongoing protests across various states regarding the postponement of NEET exams, the Centre has taken proactive measures. These include the removal of the Director-General of the National Testing Agency and the formation of a high-level committee of experts to ensure transparency and fairness in the examination process.

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