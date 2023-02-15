The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the Board Exams 2023 for Classes 10, and 12 from February 15 onwards.

Over 38 lakh students will take board exams this year and these include 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 students.

The central education board has identified 7,250 test centres across the country and in 26 countries abroad to hold these exams.

The board exams for Class 10 final exams will end on March 21 and Class 12 exams will continue till April 5 which will be held

Admit cards for CBSE board exams were issued last week and students can collect them from their schools.

''Both Class 10 and 12 board exams will begin at 10:30 am and no candidate is allowed to enter the exam venue after 10 am'', CBSE said.

It further said that all candidates must wear a uniform and identity card and carry the printout of admit cards.

It is worth mentioning that after years of disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE is going to hold board exams in a conventional manner for the first time.

Also read: Shraddha murder case rerun: Delhi man kills live-in partner, stores chopped body in fridge