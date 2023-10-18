Centre approves 4 per cent DA hike for government employees, according to the 7th Pay Commission.

According to sources, the Centre was all set to approve the 4 per cent DA hike after the Union Cabinet Meeting on October 18.

As per the decision, the DA for central government employees will increase to 46 per cent from the existing 42 per cent.

The approved DA hike will be effective from July 1, 2023.

This means that starting in the month of November, central government employees will get increased pay as well as arrears for the months of July and October.

In March 2023, the Union Cabinet approved a 4 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees. The DA was increased from 38 per cent to 42 per cent. The revised rate became effective from January 1, 2023.

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