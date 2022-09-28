The Central Government on 28th September declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates as an unlawful association under Sec 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and hence banned with immediate effect for a period of five years.

This decision comes after the central investigation agencies along with the state security forces have been carrying out relentless operation against the radical group for the past few days, arresting more than 200 leaders of the radical outfit, for allegedly promoting communal disharmony.

It needs mention here that more than 170 people were detained and arrested across seven states on September 27 for allegedly having links with the latter.

The raids were conducted mostly by state police teams, spread across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

A similar raids were also conducted on September 22 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which led to arrest of 106 leaders and activists of the PFI in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Notably, the NIA is investigating 19 cases involving the PFI. As per reports, around 25 people each were arrested in Assam and Maharashtra while 57 were detained in Uttar Pradesh. On the other, at least 30 detained in Delhi while in Madhya Pradesh number was at 21 followed by 10 in Gujarat and six in Pune in Maharashtra. In addition to this several people were nabbed in Karnataka.

In Assam, a total of 25 PFI leaders were held across several districts of the state early Tuesday morning on September 27.

Welcoming the ban decision by the Centre, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) PFI by the Government of India. The Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist. India of Modi Era is Decisive & Bold."

I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) PFI by the Government of India.



The Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist.



India of Modi Era is Decisive & Bold. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 28, 2022

A total of 5 PFI leaders have been arrested from Kamrup district, 10 from Goalpara, 1 from Karimganj, 1 from Udalguri, 1 from Darrang, 3 from Dhubri, 2 from Barpeta and 2 from Baksa.

It needs mention here that the Bilasipara police as part of the entire operation arrested three PFI leaders, who have been identified as Abdul Hamid, Abdus Salam Talukdar, and Lutfar Rahman. The trio were arrested from Nayeralga and Tilapara area of Bilasipara under Dhubri district.

Simultaneously, in a similar operation conducted in Goalpara district, wherein, 10 PFI leaders were held, who have been identified as Sadagar Ali (Rangjuli), Zahirul Haque (Dhupdhara), Janshabed Alam (Matia), Hafizur Rahman (Lakhipur), Zahirul Islam (Lakhipur), Afsar Ali (Lakhipur), Abdul Kafi (Lakhipur), Lakmon Ali (Goalpara) while the names of two others have yet not been ascertained.

However, following the arrest of PFI members, there was no immediate reaction from the PFI. However, it is often accused by law enforcement agencies of promoting radical Islam.

The organisation was formed in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi.