The Central Government on Wednesday blocked 100 websites associated with organised investment related to economic crimes and part-time job scams.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) stated that these websites were operated by overseas entities, targeting predominantly retired individuals, women, and unemployed youth seeking part-time work. The move follows the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C)'s identification and recommendation to block these sites, owing to their involvement in organised investment and part-time job frauds.

The scams reportedly involved targeted digital ads launched on platforms like Google and Meta, using keywords like 'Ghar baithe job' and 'Ghar baithe kamayi kaise Karen'. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) advises the public to exercise due diligence before investing in any high commission paying online schemes promoted on the internet.

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