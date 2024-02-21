The Union government has sanctioned the creation of a 24,000-personnel deputation reserve within the existing manpower of the five central armed police forces and Assam Rifles in a bid to ensure better promotion avenues, fresh recruitment of personnel and quality manpower for a variety of internal security tasks.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order on Tuesday for the creation of a 23,958 'deputation reserve' in the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB and Assam Rifles.

These five central armed police forces (CAPFs) apart from the Assam Rifles are deployed to undertake various internal security duties like counter-terrorist operations, border guarding conduct of elections and maintenance of law and order across the country.



Also Read: Greek PM emphasizes exploration of further economic engagement during India visit

They are also the primary manpower feeders of various specialised deputation-ist organisations like the Special Protection Group (SPG), the National Security Guard (NSG), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) among others. These agencies function under the MHA which is responsible for India's internal security.

Deputation reserves are intended to serve as substitutes for regular duty posts in the event of service officers (holding these duty posts) being temporarily away from their cadre on deputation to any other organisation.

Officers holding the posts under such reserves perform regular functions of the posts against which they are posted as substitutes and they are only temporary replacements for regular cadre officers who are currently away as such the reserve posts do not represent net additions to the cadre, according to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) guidelines.