India has made a strategic move to boost its export activities by decreasing the import duty on key elements used in mobile phone production.

Announced by the finance ministry in a late Tuesday notification, the import duty will be reduced from 15 per cent to 10 per cent.

The newly revised import duty rate will apply to essential mobile phone assembly components, such as battery covers, main lenses, back covers, and other mechanical items made of plastic and metal.

This decision is in line with earlier reports this month, suggesting that India was considering reducing import duties on components vital for manufacturing high-end mobile phones.

This reduction is anticipated to have a positive impact on the mobile phone industry, fostering growth and competitiveness in the global market.

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