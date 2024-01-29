The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the ban against Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for another five years while declaring it as an ‘unlawful association’ under the UAPA

“Bolstering PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of zero tolerance against terrorism ‘Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)’ has been declared as an 'Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years under the UAPA. The SIMI has been found involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony to threaten the sovereignty, security and integrity of Bharat,” the home ministry's office posted on social platform X.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on terrorism, SIMI has been deemed an 'Unlawful Association'. The group is accused of promoting terrorism, disrupting peace, communal harmony, and threatening the sovereignty, security, and integrity of India.

SIMI was first banned in 2014 and the ban was extended in 2019. The organisation, founded in 1977 by Mohammad Ahmadullah Siddiqi, aims to convert India into an Islamic nation. Members of SIMI have been linked to several terror attacks across the country.

The group has operations in various Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and parts of Gujarat.

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