The 'Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction)' has been designated as a 'Unlawful Association' by the Modi administration for an additional five years.



The outlawed group is still actively promoting secessionism and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Anyone found to be undermining the country's security, sovereignty, or integrity shall be subject to severe legal repercussions.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League has four factions: JKPL (Mukhtar Ahmed Waza), JKPL (Bashir Ahmad Tota), JKPL (Ghulam Mohammad Khan), and JKPL (Aziz Sheikh), led by Yaqoob Sheikh. The MHA has declared these factions as "Unlawful Associations," adhering to PM @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism. These groups were complicit in the instigation of terror and the encouragement of secession in Jammu and Kashmir.



The Modi administration is dedicated to putting an end to terrorism in all its forms.