In response to the tragic deaths of three civil services aspirants at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has convened a high-level committee to investigate the incident.

The committee, led by the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs (MoUHA), includes key officials such as the Principal Secretary (Home) of the Delhi Government, the Special Commissioner of Police, the Fire Advisor, and the Joint Secretary of the MHA. Their mandate is to thoroughly examine the circumstances leading to the incident, identify those responsible, and propose measures and policy changes to prevent future occurrences. The committee has been given 30 days to submit its findings.

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The tragedy unfolded when Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nivin Dalwin, students at Rau's Study Circle, were trapped in the basement during severe flooding caused by heavy rains, leading to their drowning.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the Rajya Sabha, attributing the incident to negligence and underscoring the necessity for accountability to avert similar tragedies. He urged that the matter be handled without political bias.

Following the incident, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for each of the victims' families. Concurrently, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi revealed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken immediate actions, including a sealing drive that resulted in the closure of 19 illegal coaching centres. The MCD has also initiated an encroachment drive and imposed disciplinary measures on municipal officials involved.