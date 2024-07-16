The Ministry of Education has ceased funding under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) for Delhi, Punjab, and West Bengal, all of which are governed by opposition parties. This action follows their refusal to join the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme, as reported by the National Herald.

These states have been awaiting SSA funding for the past three quarters, a situation now exacerbated by this recent development. The PM-SHRI scheme, with a budget exceeding Rs 27,000 crore for the next five years, aims to transform 14,500 government schools into exemplary institutions in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The central government will cover 60% of the scheme's cost, with the remaining 40 per cent to be borne by the states, contingent on signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the education ministry.

Thus far, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Punjab, and West Bengal have not signed the MoU. While Tamil Nadu and Kerala have shown willingness to participate, Delhi, Punjab, and West Bengal have outright refused, prompting the halt in SSA funding. Consequently, these states have not received the third and fourth instalments of SSA funds for the October-December and January-March quarters of the last financial year, nor the first instalment for this financial year's April-June quarter.

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State officials report significant pending amounts: Rs 330 crore for Delhi, nearly Rs 515 crore for Punjab, and over Rs 1,000 crore for West Bengal. Despite multiple letters and reminders to the Ministry, these funds remain unreleased. A senior ministry official indicated that states cannot receive SSA funds while refusing to implement the PM-SHRI scheme, which is integral to the overall program.

The education ministry has not commented on the stoppage of funds or the amounts claimed by the states. Notably, Delhi and Punjab, governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), declined to join the scheme, citing their own "Schools of Eminence" initiative. West Bengal objected to the mandatory "PM-SHRI" prefix for their schools, citing financial constraints related to the state's 40% contribution.

West Bengal's Education Minister Bratya Basu, Education Secretary Manish Jain, and the Delhi government have all written to the ministry requesting the release of the SSA funds.