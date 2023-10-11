Congress leader P Chidambaran on October 10 slammed the Central Government for not paying attention to the raging crisis in the northeastern states of Manipur and Sikkim.

The Congress leader took to platform X and said, "If Manipur is burning, Sikkim has been devastated by cloudburst and flooding. Both are small north eastern states that are crying for help. The eyes and ears of the central government are tightly shut".

Carrying out his lambast, Chidambaran further added that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid visit to the flood-hit state of Sikkim that has witnessed more than 70 deaths and many other missing.

"Neither the Hon'ble PM or the Hon'ble HM has found the time to visit Sikkim and offer the people solace and succour. The sum offered to Sikkim, Rs 44 crore, has added humiliation to neglect. When will the central government realize that it is a government for all the states?" added Chidambaran in his twitter post.



Also read : Sikkim flash floods: Death toll rises to 75, search operations continue even as 690 tourists airlifted