Total 176 tourists were airlifted from North Sikkim on October 10, a region severely affected by a flash flood in the Teesta River.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has so far evacuated a total of 690 people, including 26 foreigners, from the towns of Lachen and Lachung in North Sikkim using Mi-17 V5, CH-47 Chinooks and Cheetah helicopters since Monday.

The IAF, in response to the flash floods in Sikkim, has deployed these helicopters to evacuate stranded individuals and to deliver essential supplies to isolated areas.

The Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and IAF are working closely with the civil administration and will continue operations as needed. Chief Secretary VB Pathak reported that an additional 499 people were transported from North Sikkim to Mangan by alternative means, from where they travelled to Gangtok in state-run buses and private taxis. He stated that nearly 1,200 people have been relocated from the North Sikkim district to date.

Also read : Sikkim launches blitz evacuation, 690 tourists rescued in 98 sorties in 2 days, 2 more days to complete