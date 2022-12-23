The Health Ministry on December 22 issued a fresh set of guidelines for international travellers, wherein, it said that children under 12 would be exempted from random testing at airports but would be tested for COVID if symptomatic.

''Children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol,'' the ministry said in its guidelines.

The guidelines will come into effect from December 24, 10 am.

As per the fresh guidelines, international travellers should preferably be vaccinated with a primary schedule of two doses.

''Thermal scanning of all passengers will take place. Symptomatic passengers will be isolated and taken to a designated facility as per protocol,'' it added.

Two per cent of the total passengers in the flight will undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival and such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries).

''They will submit the samples and shall be allowed to leave the airport thereafter. If such travellers’ samples are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at the INSACOG laboratory network. They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol,'' it said further.

The guidelines further mentioned that all travellers should self-monitor their health post-arrival and also shall report to their nearest health facility or call the National helpline number (1075) or State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive.

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