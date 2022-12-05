India is working on developing the "world's largest grain storage" programme by combining multiple programmes of the Union ministries of agriculture and farmers' welfare, consumer affairs, food and public distribution, and food processing.

Food supply interruptions and high costs have raised food security worries in various nations. Ukraine and Russia are major providers of wheat, barley, and fertilizer to the world. Despite having a lot of arable lands, India has low production.

The Food Corporation of India's (FCI) cereal stocks in India fell to a five-year low in 2022. In 2022, storage capacity increased from 75 million tonnes (mt) to 85 mt.

The government also extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, a free foodgrains programme, till December 31. It has a total expenditure of Rs 3.9 trillion.

"It is a good idea to merge the schemes under which a grant is provided by the government of India for the creation of storage capacity through traditional warehouses, silos, and cold storage. However, it must be noted that the state governments also contribute to most of the centrally sponsored schemes to the extent of 40 percent. The real benefit of such storage will come only if there is compulsory registration of warehouses with the Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority," Siraj Hussain, a former agriculture secretary, told reporters on December 4.