The central government officially announced the appointment of Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI), set to take effect on November 11, 2024. The notification, issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday, October 24, confirmed that Justice Khanna's elevation follows the retirement of the current CJI, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who is set to demit office on November 10 after a distinguished tenure.

Justice Khanna, who currently serves as a judge of the Supreme Court, will become the 51st Chief Justice of India. The appointment was made under the powers vested in the President by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Indian Constitution, which governs the procedure for appointing Supreme Court judges. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal shared the news on social media platform X, stating that the President, following consultation with the outgoing Chief Justice, approved Justice Khanna’s appointment to the top judicial post.

The move aligns with the recommendation made by CJI Chandrachud, who recently proposed Justice Khanna as his successor. As the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Khanna’s appointment underscores a smooth transition of leadership within India’s judiciary. His term is expected to last approximately six months, concluding in May 2025.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna brings with him a rich legal legacy and decades of judicial experience. Born on May 14, 1960, he began his legal journey by enrolling with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983. Over the years, he built a diverse legal practice, initially focusing on district court cases before transitioning to the Delhi High Court. His expertise spans a wide range of legal fields, including constitutional law, taxation, arbitration, commercial law, company law, land law, environmental law, and medical negligence.

His professional career saw him serve as senior standing counsel for the Income Tax Department and represent the National Capital Territory of Delhi as standing counsel. He also held significant roles as an Additional Public Prosecutor and amicus curiae in the High Court. His judicial career took a pivotal turn when he was elevated to the Delhi High Court as an Additional Judge in 2005, and he became a Permanent Judge the following year.

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