The Central Government has submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court, opposing the stay of the Election Commissioners Act.

It has stated that the independence of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is not dependent on the inclusion of a judiciary member in the selection panel.

The Centre has further argued that high constitutional functionaries are presumed to act in a fair manner. It has asserted that the competence and eligibility of the election commissioners are not under question.

The Centre has also accused the petitioners of attempting to stir up political controversy.



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