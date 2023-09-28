The Union Home Ministry has ordered the repatriation of senior IPS officer Rakesh Balwal to Manipur in the wake of escalating violence following the kidnap and murder of two students.

Balwal, presently serving as Senior Superintendent of Police in Srinagar, has been prematurely moved to his home cadre in Manipur. The decision was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet a month after the proposal by the Ministry of Home Affairs, citing the need for more officers due to the deteriorating law and order situation in Manipur.

Violence erupted in Imphal after images of the bodies of Phijam Hemjit and Hijam Linthoingambi, who disappeared in July, circulated on social media.

Protesters clashed with security personnel in several areas, leading to the imposition of a curfew in two districts. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured him of the arrest and punishment of the culprits. The case is under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation.



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