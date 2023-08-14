After a month-long struggle of the common man over rise in prices of vegetables and other essential goods, the central government on August 14 directed the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) to sell tomatoes at a retail price of Rs 50 per kg from August 15.

The decision was taken by the Department of Consumer Affairs in view of the decline in tomato prices in the wholesale markets.

Meanwhile, the prices of other goods continue to remain high with the latest hike being announced in rice, pulses and milk among others.

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