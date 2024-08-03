The Central Government on Friday, August 2 issued an order removing BSF Director General (DG) Nitin Agrawal and Special DG (West) Y B Khurania from their positions, while instructing their return to their respective state cadres with immediate effect.

This directive was conveyed through separate orders from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), which specified that the officials were being "prematurely" repatriated.

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Nitin Agrawal, an officer from the 1989 batch of the Kerala cadre, assumed the role of the Border Security Force (BSF) chief in June of the previous year. His deputy, Y B Khurania, a 1990-batch officer from the Odisha cadre, was overseeing the BSF formations along the Pakistan border as the Special DG (West).

The BSF, with a strength of approximately 2.65 lakh personnel, is tasked with guarding India's borders with Pakistan to the west and Bangladesh to the east.

The sudden reassignment of its top officials has raised questions within the security establishment, though the government's reasons for the immediate repatriation remain undisclosed.