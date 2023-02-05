Government of India is planning to block nearly 138 betting apps and 94 lending apps with Chinese links on an "urgent and emergency" basis.



According to reports, the Union Home Ministry sent the message to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).



The Union Home Ministry began analyzing 28 loan lending apps in China six months ago. However, it turned out that 94 apps are available on e-stores and others are working through party links.



Telangana, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh, in addition to central intelligence agencies, requested that the Home Ministry take action against such apps, according to reports.



According to reports, the confirmation that these apps fall under Section 69 of the IT Act because they contain "material that is prejudicial to India's sovereignty and integrity" prompted the action.



The report says that while some apps can't be downloaded on smartphones anymore, betting apps and games can be downloaded from separate links or websites and even played online. Cryptocurrencies are also accepted as payment at some of these.



According to the advisory that was issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), the advertisements of these betting platforms and their surrogates are also illegal under the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Cable TV Network Regulation Act 1995, and the IT Rules, 2021 because gambling and betting are illegal in the majority of the country.

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