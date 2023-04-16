After the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj last night, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the safety and security of journalists.

As per a report by news agency ANI, the step is being taken after three persons posing as journalists shot dead Atiq and Ashraf in Prayagraj on April 15.

''The decision has been taken under the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' the news agency quoted a source as saying.

The notorious gangsters were shot dead by three men just minutes before they were being taken to the hospital for medical examination in Prayagraj.

Several reports claimed that the three men, identified as Sunny, Arun Maurya, and Lavkesh Tiwari, who killed Atiq Ahmed were posing as journalists and are suspected to be part of a rival gang.

''The attackers fired from a close range at Atiq (60) and Ashraf, who fell to the ground. A journalist was also injured in the incident," Prayagraj Commissioner Ramit Sharma said stated.

After the incident, prohibitive orders have been issued in all districts of Uttar Pradesh under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The entire incident was caught on camera as media persons were following the two being escorted to the hospital by police for a medical check-up around 10 pm.

Also read: Atiq Ahmad killing Live Updates: CM Yogi Adityanath cancels all his events today