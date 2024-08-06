The Central government has called an all-party meeting on the Bangladesh crisis at 10 am today. The meeting will be briefed by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

The meeting comes after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived at India's Hindon Airbase on a military aircraft and met with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and senior officials.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

As per India Today, Hasina is seeking respite at the Hindon Airbase as she is awaiting clearances from UK for her travel. She might extend her stay in the country.

Hasina's plan of action includes travelling to London to get asylum, sources told news agency PTI, however, uncertainty ensues as British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called for a full and independent UN-led investigation into the violence in the country.

Meanwhile, Hasina's son and former official adviser, Sajeeb Wazed Joy told India Today TV that the prime minister was disappointed as she had not done anything wrong. "She has not done anything wrong, she provided the best government in the country," Joy told India Today TV, adding, "She will spend time with her grandchildren now."