The Centre on August 22 issued a notice to take over 123 properties from Waqf Board which includes Delhi's Jama Masjid.

The progress follows the ministry's decision in February of this year to assume control of 123 Waqf board properties, which encompass mosques, dargahs, and graveyards.

This decision was made based on the recommendations provided by a committee consisting of two members.

As per a report by PTI, in a letter dated February 8, the deputy land and development officer wrote to the board informing it of the decision to "absolve" it from all matters pertaining to the 123 Waqf properties.

The report claimed that the Land and Development Office (L&DO) of the central ministry said the two-member committee headed by Justice (retired) S P Garg on the issue of denotified Waqf properties in its report submitted that no representation or objection was received from the Delhi Waqf Board.

"It is evident from the above facts that the Delhi Waqf Board does not have any stake in the listed properties, neither have they shown any interest in the properties nor filed any objections or claims. It is, therefore, decided to absolve Delhi Waqf Board from all matters pertaining to '123 Waqf Properties'," said the L&DO letter.

In May, the Delhi High Court issued an order permitting the Union government to conduct a physical inspection of 123 properties. These properties are currently under contention as both the Delhi Waqf Board and the Union government lay claim to their possession.

This ruling sparked a strong response from Aam Aadmi Party MLA and board chairman Amanatullah Khan. He expressed that the decision had triggered significant unease, fear, and discontent within the Muslim community.

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