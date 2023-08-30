A sandalwood smuggler was killed by forest guards on the outskirts of Bengaluru in a late-night encounter on August 29.

The accused, a 40-year-old man, has been identified as Thimappa. He is a native of Malur in Kolar district.

The smuggler was fatally shot near the Bannerghatta National Park.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 am on Wednesday.

The forest guards were alerted after they heard the sound of trees being cut.

The miscreants attempted to flee, despite warnings to surrender, after which the guards were forced to open fire.



Bangalore Rural SP, Mallikarjun Baldandi, said that the smugglers had tried to attack the guards with machetes, leading to a retaliatory self-defence shooting. The second smuggler managed to escape, and no injuries to forest personnel were reported.

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