Champai Soren, a prominent leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), is poised to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

This development comes after Governor CP Radhakrishnan extended an invitation to Soren to form the government.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan around 12:15 pm.

The governor's invitation was the culmination of a series of events that began with the resignation of the former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who stepped down from his position and was subsequently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Champai Soren, known for his loyalty within the JMM and often referred to as the 'Kolhan Tiger,' has been tasked with proving his majority in the state assembly within the next ten days following his swearing-in.

This floor test is a constitutional requirement to ensure that the new chief minister commands the confidence of the majority of the assembly members.



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The political landscape in Jharkhand has been tumultuous, with the JMM-led alliance, which includes the Congress and RJD parties, holding 47 seats in the 81-member assembly. In contrast, the opposition BJP has 25 members, and the AJSU party has three.



There is also one member each from NCP and CPI(ML) and three Independents.

To prevent any potential poaching of MLAs and to maintain stability, INDIA bloc MLAs were moved to Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister Hemant Soren has taken his case to the Supreme Court, alleging politically motivated arrest and interference by the central government.

The Congress party has expressed concerns over the delay in inviting Champai Soren to form the government, suggesting it was a contempt of the Constitution and a denial of the public mandate. On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate has made claims regarding illegal land possession involving Hemant Soren.

As the state awaits the commencement of a new chapter in its governance, all eyes are on Champai Soren, who is set to take the helm and navigate Jharkhand through its current political climate.