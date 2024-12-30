Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been named the richest chief minister in India, with declared assets exceeding Rs 931 crore, according to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Monday.

In stark contrast, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emerged as the poorest, with assets totaling just Rs 15 lakh.

Key Findings from the ADR Report:

Average Assets: The average asset per chief minister across India’s state assemblies and union territories is Rs 52.59 crore.

Top 3 Richest CMs in India:

N Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh) - Rs 931 crore.

Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh) - Rs 332 crore.

Siddaramaiah (Karnataka) - Rs 51 crore.



Also Read: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu ranks as India's second richest chief minister: ADR report

Top 3 Poorest CMs in India:

Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal) - Rs 15 lakh.

Omar Abdullah (Jammu and Kashmir) - Rs 55 lakh.

Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala) - Rs 1.18 crore.

Liabilities:

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu leads with liabilities of Rs 180 crore.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has liabilities of ₹23 crore, while Naidu has over Rs 10 crore.

Criminal Cases:

The report highlighted that 13 (42%) chief ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves. Of these, 10 (32%) face serious charges such as attempt to murder, kidnapping, bribery, and criminal intimidation.

Women Leaders:

Out of 31 chief ministers, only two are women—West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee and Delhi’s Atishi.

Income Disparity:

The average self-income of a chief minister stands at Rs 13,64,310, approximately 7.3 times India’s per capita net national income of Rs 1,85,854 for 2023-2024.

With the total assets of the country’s 31 chief ministers collectively amounting to Rs 1,630 crore, the report provides a detailed glimpse into the wealth disparity and legal backgrounds of India’s political leadership.