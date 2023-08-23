With the countdown for Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon begins, PM Modi is all set to witness India's historic mission, PM Modi will join the landing programme virtually from South Africa on Wednesday.

If all goes as per plan, the lander would make a safe and soft landing on the Moon and would make India the fourth country to achieve this feat after the U.S., Russia and China.

Chandrayaan-3’s lander module with the rover in its belly will attempt to land on the Moon at 6.04 PM today.

Around 5.45 p.m., the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru, will initiate the powered descent of the lander module.

If all goes as per plan, 19 minutes later at 6.04 p.m., the lander would make a safe and soft landing on the Moon and would make India the fourth country to achieve this feat after the U.S., Russia and China.



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ISRO has made several changes to make the Chandrayan 3 mission a success, which include strengthening the landers’ legs, reduction in the number of engines, increasing the quantity of propellant, and inclusion of new sensors among others.

Earlier this month, SRO Chairman S. Somanath said that even if all sensors fail while attempting to make the soft landing on the lunar surface, the lander would still be able to land provided that the propulsion system works.

“If all the sensors fail, we will still be able to land provided that the propulsion system works. Even if the two engines fail, we will be able to land, that’s how the design has been made,” Somanath said.

He added that this time they have made all the systems more robust and have changed the guidance design and introduced newer algorithms.

Chandrayaan 3 Landing Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

ISRO has organised a telecast of the Chandrayaan 3 Landing and this can be streamed by the people through various platforms including the ISRO YouTube page, ISRO Facebook page and also on television.

The live telecast of the landing will begin at 5:20 PM IST and the coverage will be available on the official website of ISRO, the ISRO YouTube page, the Facebook account of ISRO and on the television channel DD National.