The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed the launch date for its highly anticipated lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 on July 13, said officials on June 28.

Following the successful Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019, the project—India's third attempt to reach the moon—represents another major stride for the country in space research. The Vikram lander experienced a hard landing on the previous mission, which prevented the rover from being deployed as intended even though the mission was successful in orbiting the moon.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is expected to further deepen our understanding of the moon, with its main objective being to demonstrate the ability to soft-land on the lunar surface and operate a robotic rover.

With its primary goal being to show off how to soft-land on the moon's surface and control a robotic rover, the Chandrayaan-3 mission is expected to advance our understanding of the moon.

A GSLV Mark 3 heavy-lift launch vehicle will be used for the launch, which will take place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India. The mission has a 615 crore dollar budget.

In a bid to reduce hazards and guarantee a successful mission, the Chandrayaan-3 underwent extensive testing and validation procedures. Based on the knowledge gained from the last trip, the mission design has been optimized, including the configuration of the lunar payload.

Similar to Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 will also send a lander and rover, but it won't send an orbiter. The lander and rover will be carried by the propulsion module, which is intended to function as a communications relay satellite, up until the spacecraft is in a 100-kilometer lunar orbit.

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