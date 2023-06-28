West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was shown black flags by members of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the Trinamool Congress, when his convoy was entering the campus of the University of North Bengal (UNB) in Siliguri on June 28.

Additionally, members of the TMCP yelled "Go Back" slogans. They were protesting Bose's visit because they claimed that he was "running a parallel administration" from the Raj Bhavan.

Bose was entering the college grounds when the TMCP individuals figured out how to show him dark banner and furthermore notices with "Return" composed in spite of tremendous police organization at the setting.

A meeting of 13 vice chancellors from the northern districts of Bengal at the UNB campus is being presided over by Bose, who is also Chancellor of all state-run universities in Bengal.

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