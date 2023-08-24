'Pragyan' rover has rolled out from 'Vikram' lander said ISRO on Thursday morning, August 24.

The Indian Space Research Organisation asserted India took a walk on the Moon moments after the rover touched the surface of the south pole of the Moon.

"Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India, Made for the MOON! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon! More updates soon," posted ISRO on X, formerly Twitter.

"First photo of Rover coming out of the lander on the ramp", posted Pawan K Goenka, Chairman of INSPACe on X.



Also Read: Chandrayaan 3 successfully lands on Moon, marking India's triumph

The development comes hours after Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander made a successful soft landing on the south pole of the Moon creating history.

Soon after the Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa, dialled the space agency chief S Somnath and congratulated him and his team.

"Your name is Somnath and Somnath means Chandra (moon). Many congratulations to you and your entire team for achieving this feat. Very soon, I will be with you to congratulate you in person," the Prime Minister could be heard telling the ISRO chief in a call.

In a historic achievement, Chandrayaan 3, India's third lunar exploration mission, made an impeccable landing on the surface of the Moon on August 23.

It is worth mentioning that this remarkable feat is a testament to India's unwavering dedication to space exploration and its pursuit of scientific excellence.

Chandrayaan 3 successfully landed on the moon's surface after months of painstaking preparation, marvellous engineering, and cooperative work from the creative brains of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).



