In a historic achievement, Chandrayaan 3, India's third lunar exploration mission, made an impeccable landing on the surface of the Moon on August 23.

It is worth mentioning that this remarkable feat is a testament to India's unwavering dedication to space exploration and its pursuit of scientific excellence.

Chandrayaan 3 successfully landed on the moon's surface after months of painstaking preparation, marvellous engineering, and cooperative work from the creative brains of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The landing also marks a significant milestone in India's space journey, reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in the global space community.

The journey of Chandrayaan-3 began on July 14, 2023, when it was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The spacecraft was launched on August 5 by a GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle into lunar orbit. Precision orbital manoeuvres since that time have brought the spacecraft steadily closer to its lunar destination.

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