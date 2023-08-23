Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on August 23 said that he is deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of several people due to the collapse of an under-construction railway overbridge in Mizoram.

Rahul Gandhi also appealed to all Congress workers to extend all possible help in relief and rescue efforts.

Taking to his official X handle, Rahul wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of several people due to the collapse of an under-construction railway overbridge in Mizoram. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured. I urge Congress workers to provide all possible help in relief and rescue efforts."



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Deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of several people due to the collapse of an under construction railway overbridge in Mizoram.



My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured.



I urge Congress workers to provide all… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of workers who died when an under-construction bridge collapsed in Mizoram.

He also announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for those who suffered minor injuries.

At least 17 workers were killed and several others are feared trapped after the under-construction railway bridge collapsed near the Sairang area of Mizoram.

Nearly 35-40 workers were present at the site, about 21 km from Aizawl, when the incident occurred around 10 AM.