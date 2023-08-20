A man and his wife were beaten to death after being allegedly attacked with iron roads and sticks by their neighbours in Sitapur district on August 18, said police.

Abbas and his wife Kamrul Niha were allegedly murdered by their neigbours in the village Rajeypur under the Hargaon Police Station area, Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

As per Mishra, the attack was carried out by some members of a neighbouring household, adding, ''The couple died on the spot in the attack and all the accused fled from the spot.''

Following the incident, the SP reached the spot, and police have been deployed in the village.

''A few years back, Abbas's son had eloped with a girl from the neighbouring household. A case was registered in this regard and Abbas's son was sent to jail,'' PTI quoted SP as saying.

When Abbas's son was released from jail a few days back, some members of the family planned the attack on the couple, Mishra added.

''Police have launched an investigation by registering a case under relevant sections. Search for the absconding accused is on,'' he added.

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