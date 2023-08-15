India’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 will be undergoing a critical operation around the Moon on August 16. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation, it will lower the orbit by doing a critical maneuver to 100 kilometeres above the Moon’s surface.

The lander Vikram's orbit will be lowered from an initial altitude of 150 kms to 100 kms which will be done in a series of steps involving the firing of thrusters by the lander to gradually reduce its altitude on August 16.

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The operation is scheduled at 8:30 AM IST on August 16 and is expected to take about 3 hours.

ISRO mentioned in a tweet on Monday, "Orbit circularisation phase commences. Precise maneuver performed today has achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km".

Post its launch on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 entered into the lunar orbit on August 5, following which two orbit reduction maneuvers were carried out on August 6 and 9.