Former MP and veteran actor Jaya Prada, was sentenced to six months of imprisonment by the Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court on August 11, 2023.

In this case, renowned actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada received a six-month prison term from a Chennai court, accompanied by a Rs 5,000 fine. Furthermore, her business associates Ram Kumar and Raja Babu were also convicted in the case.

The verdict was announced with regards to accusations of her failure to make payments towards the Employees State Insurance (ESI) funds for the employees working at a cinema theatre owned by her in Chennai city.

A formal complaint was filed by the theatre workers, asserting that Jaya Prada had disregarded her financial obligations towards the ESI for her employees

Despite the cinema hall's closure, Jaya Prada, who was connected with the organisation for ten years, during that duration, these workers brought to light the issue that while their earnings were subject to ESI deductions, these deducted funds were not being transferred to the state insurance corporation as required. Confronted with the withholding of their entitled benefits, they chose to seek recourse through legal channels.

After this, the Labour Government Insurance Corporation filed a case against Jaya Prada and her business partners Ram Kumar and Raja Babu in the Egmore Magistrate Court in Chennai.



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