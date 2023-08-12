The Supreme Court has directed police of every state to stop making hate speeches and arrest those who indulge in making such speeches based on religion.

The apex court on August 5 stated that the police need to be sensitised about hate speech crimes and observed that while the definition of what constitutes hate speech is complex, there is a bigger problem of execution at the ground level.

The court likewise looked for the assistance of the Centre and states in this regard and posted a bunch of petitions seeking to curb hate speech after two weeks.

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The court was observing a bunch of petitions it took up on August 2 with respect to the communal fight that ensued in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) that broke out at Nuh in Haryana. The court on Wednesday directed the Center and states to guarantee no hate speeches or violence breaks out again in the area.

Advocate Nizam Pasha moved a new petition expressing that in spite of the court's order, hate speeches against Muslims were made at the protest rallies in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.