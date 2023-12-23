On the day Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, an intense encounter occurred between security forces and Naxalites in Sukma district, as per reports.

It is believed that three to four Naxalites may have been killed in the ongoing gunfire. The clash happened between the outlaws and a joint team of the District Reserve Group (DRG) from Sukma and Dantewada districts and the 2nd and 111th Battalion of the CRPF. The forces were on a routine patrol in the Gogunda area when they encountered the Naxalites, resulting in a severe exchange of fire.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan and CRPF DIG Arvind Rai are closely monitoring the ongoing encounter, and efforts are being made to surround injured Naxalites at the scene.

In the meantime, on Saturday, CM Sai met PM Modi at his Delhi residence and briefed him about the steps being taken by his government to fulfil the promises made to the people ahead of the Assembly elections last month. The Chhattisgarh CM also met Vice President Dhankhar at the latter's residence, accompanied by deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma.

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