A bus carrying Madhya Pradesh police personnel for poll duty overturned in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on Sunday, resulting in at least 10 injuries, according to reports.

Initially, a local police official reported that the injured personnel were from the CRPF, but a senior police official from Jagdalpur later clarified that they were from the Madhya Pradesh police. The accident occurred near Raikot village on the Geedam-Jagdalpur road within the limits of the Geedam police station.

The bus, carrying 36 Madhya Pradesh police personnel, skidded off the road and overturned while the driver was trying to avoid a cattle that had suddenly appeared on the road.

The injured personnel were transported to a medical college at Dimrapal in Jagdalpur following the incident. Five of the injured police personnel were admitted to the hospital, while the rest were discharged after receiving preliminary treatment.

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