Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday, calling the state a "big market of religious conversion" to weaken Sanatan Dharma.

While addressing a public gathering in Mahasamund city, the state that is set to hold elections, the Assam chief minister urged people to vote for the BJP so that a dual-engine administration could work for the state's development.

He also took aim at Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the Congressman has never been to the Ayodhya Ram temple.



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“…We have to think about the situation to which the Bhupesh Baghel government has pushed Chhattisgarh. Religious conversions are taking place. A conspiracy is being played to convert tribals in every part of the state. Sanatan (Dharma) is being attacked,” he said.

“We should think about what Congress has given in (the last) five years. Has he (CM Baghel) opened any university in five years? In Assam, medical colleges have been set up in each district. There has been no basic transformation in the state (Chhattisgarh). Baghel does drama every time and he has opened a big market of religious conversion to weaken Sanatan Dharma,” Sarma said.