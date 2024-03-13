Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with other Supreme Court judges, on Wednesday, congratulated Pragya, the daughter of a cook at the Supreme Court, for winning scholarships to pursue her Master's in Law at either the University of California or the University of Michigan.

The judges assembled at the judges' lounge in the morning and gave Pragya a standing ovation.

Justice Chandrachud expressed his expectations of Pragya to return and serve the country after her studies.

"We know Pragya has managed something on her own, but we will ensure she manages to get whatever is required... We expect that she should come back to serve the country," Justice Chandrachud said after the felicitation.



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He added, “Whatever she does, she will achieve in excellence and she will carry the dreams of 1.4 billion people on her shoulders very easily”.

He also praised her potential for excellence. The judges gifted Pragya three books on the Indian Constitution, signed by all the judges.

The Chief Justice also acknowledged Pragya’s parents' struggle by offering them shawls.

Pragya expressed her gratitude to the judges and acknowledged her parents' support for her achievements.

She also credited Chief Justice DY Chandrachud as her inspiration to pursue a career in law.