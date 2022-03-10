Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi may soon meet Governor of Punbaj Banwarilal Purohit and yield his resignation.

On Thursday morning Channi arrived at the Governor’s official home in Chandigarh.

The development/improvement comes as election results appear "Channi trailing from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, as per the election Commission of India’s early patterns as of 10:50 am."

"Channi is behind AAP’s Charanjit Singh in terms of the number of votes as well as the vote share."

As per ECI, Channi has gathered 19,507 votes and 43.29 percent vote share while Singh has got 20,945 votes and 46.48 percent vote share.

"In Bhadaur, Channi is trailing behind AAP’s Labh Singh Ugoke."

Whereas Channi has earned 5,460 votes, Ugoke has secured 8,921 votes within the constituency.

Chief Minister Channi is looking for re-election from his home constituency Chamkaur Sahib.

He was too nominated from the second seat in the Bhadaur of Barnala district.

On Thursday, the Counting of votes for 117 Assembly seats started in the midst of expounding security arrangements.

Conspicuous candidates include "CM Charanjit Singh Channi, AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu, former CMs Parkash Singh Badal, and Captain Amarinder Singh and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal."

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