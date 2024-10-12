The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has urged the Chief Secretaries and administrators of all states and Union Territories, recommending to stop funding to Madrassas.

In a letter addressed to the state and Union Territory heads, the NCPCR discussed its detailed report, Guardians of Faith or Oppressors of Rights: Constitutional Rights of Children vs Madrasas,"* which presents a critical examination of Madrasas' role in the education system.

The report, comprising 11 chapters, takes into considerating the historical context of Madrasas and highlights their alleged contribution to the violation of children's educational rights. According to the Commission, the current state of Madrasas stands in conflict with the constitutional obligation to provide inclusive and formal education as outlined in the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

In the letter, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo emphasized the need for reforms, stating, "The RTE Act, 2009, is built on principles of equality, social justice, and democracy, all of which require a system of inclusive education. However, the existence of Madrasas as they currently function presents a contradictory picture, pitting the fundamental rights of children against the rights of minority communities."

The Commission's report stresses that the RTE Act mandates that all children receive formal education in schools duly recognized under Section 2(n) of the Act. Madrasas, the report argues, often do not comply with this requirement, despite forming Boards or acquiring UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education) codes, which are meant to monitor school functioning.

As part of its recommendations, the NCPCR has called for an end to state funding of Madrasas across all states and Union Territories, alongside the discontinuation and closure of Madrasa Boards. The Commission contends that this is necessary to ensure the fundamental educational rights of children, as outlined by the Constitution, are upheld.

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