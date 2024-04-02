The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has asked Vistara for a detailed report on its recent flight cancellations and major delays.

The airline, jointly owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has cancelled or delayed more than 100 flights in the past week, according to a Ministry official. Vistara confirmed the delays and cancellations on Monday, attributing them to various operational reasons.

In an official statement on Monday, Vistara said, "We confirm that we have had a number of flight cancellations and unavoidable delays in the last few days due to various operational reasons. Our teams are tirelessly working to stabilising the situation. We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers due to these disruptions."

The airline also stated it had decided to temporarily reduce the number of operating flights and deployed larger aircraft on certain domestic routes to accommodate more customers.

Vistara is offering alternative flight options or refunds to affected customers, and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Also read: Supreme Court seeks full VVPAT verification from ECI in electoral process